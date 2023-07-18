Experts advocate retraining of anaesthetists for safer paediatric surgery

By Patricia Amogu

Experts at a three-day training in Abuja have identified retraining of paediatric anaesthetists as one of the best ways to provide safer and improved anaesthesia to children during surgery.

They said that retraining of paediatric anaesthetists could help reduce morbidity and mortality during paediatric surgery.

The experts said this while speaking during a course training organised for paediatric anaesthesiologists by the Paediatric Anaesthesia Society of Nigeria (PASoN) in partnership with Smile Train, a cleft charity organisation.

The theme ìs entitled: ”Safer Anaesthesia from Education – Paediatrics ” (SAFE-Paediatrics)

Dr Maryrose Osazuwa, a Consultant Paediatric Anaesthetist, National Hospital Abuja, said the issue of safety in the administration of anaesthesia especially on children could not be over- emphasised.

Osazuwa, who is also the Vice-President of PASoN, therefore, called for increased advocacy and education, as well as the…