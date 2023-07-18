Group seeks data-driven digital solutions for better healthcare in communities

By Angela Atabo

An NGO, eHealth Africa, has called on governments, health stakeholders in Nigeria and the rest of Africa to invest in data-driven digital solutions for better healthcare in underserved communities.

A statement by the Communications Manager, Judith Owoicho, on Monday in Abuja, said ehealth Africa works on building stronger health systems in Africa.

According to Owoicho, there is a need for collaboration amongst all stakeholders to build digital solutions that will improve early detection of potential health emergencies and effective preparedness and response.

She said that this has informed the organisation’s upcoming multi-stakeholder Insight Learning Forum, with the theme “Digital Innovations in Public Health Practice: Lessons and Innovations.”

Owoicho said that the forum would serve as an annual country digital health learning event, bringing together professionals and practitioners in the digital and public health sectors.

She added that the…