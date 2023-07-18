Troops intercept truck load of ammunition enroute Anambra – Army

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Troops of 192 Battalion operating in 81 Division Nigerian Army have busted an international ammunition smuggling syndicate, while transporting a truck load of smuggled ammunition to Anambra State.

The Director, Army public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Monday, said the truck was intercepted along Ajilete-Owode Road in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun on Saturday.

Nwachukwu said the troops, acting on actionable Intelligence conducted a meticulous and rigorous stop and search operation and uncovered the illegal ammunition in a truck with Registration number ENU 697 XY.

He said the truck was loaded with 720 packets of Red Star Cartridges of 12 Calibre, containing 25 cartridges per packet, totaling 18,000 cartridges and an additional 250 packets of live (black) cartridges containing 10 packets each, totaling 2500 cartridges of same calibre.

According to him, the suspects, identified as Mr Eric Seworvor, a Ghanaian national, and…