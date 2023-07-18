UK varsity donates books to UNILORIN

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The Management of the University of Ilorin has received delivery of books worth millions of Naira donated to its library by the University of Bath, United Kingdom.

According to the University of Ilorin Bulletin issued on Monday, the donation was facilitated by a former student and a friend of the University, Dr Teslim Bukoye.

It explained that Bukoye, is now an elected member of Academic Assembly on Senate to the Council of the University of Bath.

UNILORIN Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), commended the facilitator and the University of Bath for the magnanimous donation.

The VC, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Services), Prof. Sulaiman Ambali, expressed hope that the books donated would prove invaluable to the students, academic staff and other users of the university library.

He also advised other individuals and organisations to follow the example set by the University of Bath.

