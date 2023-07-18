Women seek 35% female ministerial appointment

By Taiye Olayemi

The Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to deliver on his campaign action plan of having at least 35 per cent of women on his ministerial list.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Mufuliat Fijabi, made the call during a zoom media conference organised by Women Radio 91.7.

Fijabi expressed concerns over the President’s recent appointment of special assistants and personal aides where only 25 per cent and 15 per cent of women were appointed respectively.

According to her, other African countries have made considerable progress in women representation.

She, however, called on the new administration to uphold the 35 per cent affirmative action.

Also, Amina Agbaje, National President of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), explained the need for gender equity and transparency in the president’s list.

Agbaje urged women groups to send a delegation to the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, to lobby for the…