Wuse Central Rotary Club offers medical support to Dakwo community

Some of the beneficiaries during the outreach on Monday. Photo: NAN

By Naomi Sharang

Members of the Rotary Club of Wuse Central in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday offered series of free medical services to residents of Dakwo community in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical outreach which took place at the Primary Health Centre, Dakwo, witnessed scores of pregnant women, nursing mothers and youths coming out to partake in the exercise.

NAN also reports that the residents were given mosquito treated nets, while each pregnant woman among them received a set of baby delivery kit.

President of the club, Kelong Alkali, said no fewer than 80 residents benefitted from the gesture which he described as synonymous to Rotary Club worldwide.

Alkali added that the gesture was part of the commemoration of Rotary Club’s maternal and child health month scheduled for July.

“This event is a key focus area in Rotary…