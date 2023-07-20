INEC recognises Youth Party – News Agency of Nigeria

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as a registered political party, bringing the total number of registered parties in the country to 19.

The commission, in a statement issued by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja on Thursday, said the recognition was in obedience to a Supreme Court judgment.

Okoye said that the commission, at its meeting on Thursday in Abuja, deliberated, among other issues, on the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the deregistration of YP as a political party.

He recalled that the YP was registered on Aug. 16, 2018 by virtue of the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered on Oct. 16, 2017.

“Following the Commission’s decision to deregister some parties in accordance with Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the YP approached…