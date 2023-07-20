NNPCL sources explain company’s operations, “to discourage blatant misinformation”

By Emmanuella Anokam

High-level sources in NNPC Ltd. have come out in full force, to explain the operations of the company against the backdrop of “blatant misinformation” on the activities of the firm.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt on Thursday in Abuja that the gesture is aimed at facilitating better understanding of the activities of the 46-year-old energy giant.

A source in the company told NAN that the essence of the explanation was to highlight some knotty issues that had been misunderstood or misinterpreted by some institutions, individuals and stakeholders in recent years.

On the recent allegation by the Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative that Nigeria lost N16.25 trillion to oil theft in the 12 years to 2021 and that the NNPC should quit the downstream, the source dismissed the allegation, saying that oil theft had been a major issue in Nigeria for decades.

“In 2022, production levels fell below one million barrels a day, owing…