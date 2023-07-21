Baro Port dormant, inaccessible 4 years after inauguration – NAN survey

By Obinna Unaeze

The Baro Port in Niger, has remained dormant and inaccessible since its inauguration four years ago by former President Muhammadu Buhari, a check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has revealed.

The port, located in Agaie Local Government Area, was constructed at the cost of N5.8 billion and has a quarry length of 150 metres, cargo stacking yard of 7,000 square metres, a transit shed of 3, 600 square metres and a capacity of 5,000 TEU at a time.

However, since its inauguration on Jan. 19, 2019, the Baro port has remained dormant, with no visible effort to utilise the facility.

An investor, Alhaji Salau Kabaraini expressed disappointment with the state of affairs, saying it was a huge let down for the locals and Nigerians as a whole.

According to him, the port has no access road, as the road leading to the area remained dilapidated and inaccessible.

NAN gathered that the contract for the major access road to the port, the 53 kilometer…