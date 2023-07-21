Deputy Speaker recommends multi disciplinary measure to address insecurity

By Bridget Ikyado

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu has recommended multi disciplinary approach to address the lingering insecurity in the country.

Kalu made the recommended at a round table discussion of stakeholders on ‘Conflict-Sensitive Strategies to Address Insecurity’ organised by Vision Africa in Abuja.

The deputy speaker said that Nigeria needed to take a comprehensive approach to addressing these security challenges.

“This means using a variety of tools, including law enforcement, military action, key non-kinetic measures, and conflict-sensitive development programming.

“Laws and legislation can play an important role in improving peace and addressing insecurity. For example, we have strengthened our laws against terrorism and banditry in recent times.

We also need to pass more laws, resolutions and motions that promote social justice and economic opportunity, which can help to reduce the root causes of…