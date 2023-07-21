Fresh facts emerge on NNPCL operations, record profit claim confirmed

By Emmanuella Anokam

Fresh facts emerging from the operations of the NNPC Ltd. have provided new insight into the activities of the company, affirming that the firm actually made a whopping profit of N674.1 billion in 2021.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new facts appear to contradict some views by notable individuals and institutions on the activities of the company in recent years.

Sources familiar with NNPC Ltd. and its operations told NAN in Abuja on Thursday that the available facts had laid bare some key issues for better understanding of the activities of the company.

One of the sources described the N674.1 billion as the highest profit figure to be recorded by the organisation in its 46-year history.

The source also told NAN that the emerging facts were released to provide current and true information, to redirect and educate the public adequately for a better understanding of issues in the company.

NAN learnt that some highly placed…