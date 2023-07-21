Korean Speech, Writing Contest produces winners

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Ogbalu Pearl Chukwugozirim and Chidera Nwankwo have emerged over all winners at the 2023 Korean Language Speech and Writing Contest.

This is contained in a.statement issued in Abuja on thursday by the Director of Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria, Mr Kim Chang-gi.

He stated that for the Korean Language Speech Contest, Chukwugozirim emerged winner, Chidera Nwankwo clinched the second position and Ossai Joy Elo won the third position respectively.

Chang-gi noted that Chidera Nwankwo who came second in the speech contest category, also won the first prize for the writing contest.

He added that Eke Joy Onyinyechi and Franca-Frank Akaaza emerged second and third respectively on the writing contest category.

He said that the speech contest titled “Cities in Korea that I Want to Visit and the City I want to introduce’ and the writing contest had a title `Why Am I Learning Korean language and Culture?

According to Chang-gi, before now, the contest…