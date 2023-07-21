World Youth Skills Day: Foundation donates 1,000 garments to IDPs in Abuja

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

An NGO, Ladi Memorial Foundation (LMF), has donated over 1000 garments to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) at Durumi, Abuja, in commemoration of “2023 World Youth Skills Day”.

The Executive Director of LMF, Mrs Rosemary Osikoya said the garments were made by youths between ages 12 to 18 from the just concluded Incentivized Pilot Sewing Schools’ Championship 2023 (SSCP23) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Osikoya said the SSCP23 had a participation of over 1, 000 youths across the six Area Councils in the FCT, where three schools and some individual winners received over 50 Sewing Machines including industrial, manual and special purpose sewing equipment.

She added that the SSCP23 was initiated by LMF, supported by UNESCO, FCT Education Secretariat and other relevant partners.

Osikoya encouraged the youth at the IDP camp to embrace skills acquisition for personal financial empowerment, saying the garments being donated were made by youths…