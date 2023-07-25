Expand sexual reproductive centres to rural areas, expert urges Lagos Govt

By Oluwafunke Ishola

A Reproductive Health Specialist, Dr Omolaso Omosehin, has appealed to the Lagos State Government to establish youth friendly centres and young mums clinics in rural areas of the state.

Omosehin, former Head, Lagos Liaison Office, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), said this during the World Population Day celebration on Monday in Lagos.

He said this while speaking on the topic: “Focuses on how to safeguard the health and rights of women and girls; and putting the breaks on COVID-19”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised by UNFPA and Lagos Bureau of Statistics, a department in the state’s Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget (MEPB).

Youth friendly centres are under the Hello Lagos Project, an Adolescent/Youth Sexual Reproductive Health Unit of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, initiated in 2002, funded and…