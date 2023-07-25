Indicate new warning signs or be sanctioned, group tells tobacco firms

By Abigael Joshua

The Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance (NTCA) has warned tobacco companies in the country that it would push for sanction if they fail to indicate the new anti-smoking warnings on their products.

Mr Akinbode Oluwafemi, the chairman of the alliance said this on Monday in Abuja at a news conference on the implementation of graphic health warnings on tobacco products.

“The current approved warning by the Federal Ministry of Health shows a graphic image of a tobacco user with mouth cancer, with the text warning ‘smoking causes mouth cancer’.

“The profit-centered tobacco industry is foot dragging to weaken this policy.

“This is because it knows that graphic health warnings reduce the number of people who start smoking, just as it encourages current smokers to quit.

“We thereby urge the Federal Ministry of Health, Standard Organisation of Nigeria, (SON) Nigeria Customs Service to…