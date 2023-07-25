Integrated approach key to address Nigeria’s housing deficit – AfDB

By Lucy Ogalue

The African Development Bank (AfDB), has reiterated the need for an integrated approach to address housing deficit in Nigeria and the African continent.

The AfDB Director-General, Nigeria Country Department, Lamin Barrow said this at the Annual Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) with the theme, “Beyond Rhetoric to Homes: Making Housing Happen”.

According to Barrow, the theme of the event cannot be more apt considering the urgency in bridging Nigeria’s soaring housing deficit.

He said the discussions was therefore important to accelerate actions towards achieving the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 11 targets across the continent.

Barrow quoted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as saying that Nigeria’s housing deficit increased from 14 million units in 2010 to 20 million units in 2019.

He said while the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN)…