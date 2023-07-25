Stakeholders seek increased investment in renewable energy

By Ruth Oketunde

Stakeholders have called for increased investment in renewable energy as well as energy efficiency in the country, in other to promote the development of the sector.

They made the call at the 2023 International Conference of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Associations-Alliance (REEEA-A), in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP), European Union, the German Government, among other stakeholders.

Dr Segun Adaju, Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, said the conference was aimed at creating awareness about the alliance and also investment opportunities that lies in the sector.

He said it was important for Nigerians to key into alternative sources of energy for mobility, cooking, power among others.

According to him, the growth of the sector is deeply rooted in the private sector,…