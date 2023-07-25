Subsidy Removal: NG-CARES structures can coordinate distribution of palliatives – World bank

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and

Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) social protection structures in 36 states and the FCT can effectively coordinate the distribution of the proposed Federal Government palliatives across the country.

Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa, World Bank Task Team Leader for NG-CARES, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Abuja.

”The CARES programme is in all the 36 states and the FCT. It is being supported by the Federal Government and the World Bank both in terms of financial resources and technically assistance.

”States are currently using their own implementing units to deliver services and goods to the poor and vulnerable in their states in all the three major areas that the programme supports,” he said.

Okunmadewa also said that states have the manpower, institutions and structures to be…