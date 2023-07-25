Tallen tasks Tinubu on 35% affirmative action

Tallen tasks Tinubu on women 35% affirmative action

Dame Pauline Tallen

By Mark Longyen

The immediate past Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has urged President Bola Tinubu to fulfill his promise to implement the 35 per cent affirmative action for women in appointments.

Tallen, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday, said women played critical roles during Tinubu’s electioneering campaign and his eventual victory.

According to her, she strongly believes that the president will appoint and empower more women than his predecessors because he has always believed in women’s crucial roles in governance and politics.

She said: “It is a known fact that in every election, women play critical roles in the campaign, especially the last minute door-to-door campaign, and the last general election was not an exception.

“The actual campaign that brings votes is usually done by women, it is called door-to-door…