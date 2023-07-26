Diaspora remittances stood at $21.9bn in 2022 — Tinubu

By Temitope Ponle

The Federal Government said Diaspora home remittances in 2022 stood at US$ 21.9 billion through official channels.

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said this at the 17th annual National Diaspora Day (NDD), 2023, at the Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The theme of the day was: “Consolidating Diaspora Engagement for National Development”.

Tinubu was represented by Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, his Chief of Staff.

The president said Nigerians were excelling globally and contributing immensely to the country’s development through their resources, talents, skills and global exposure.

“In 2022, our Diaspora home remittances through official channels stood at US$ 21.9 billion, over four times the value of our Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“The Nigerians in the Diaspora are also actively investing in healthcare, agriculture, education, information and communication…