FG committed to comprehensive Social Protection

By Joan Nwagwu

The Federal Government said it was committed to ensure access to comprehensive social protection through programmes that would tackle poverty in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju, said this at a two- day Policy and Programmatic Dialogue workshop on Tuesday in Abuja.

The theme of the workshop is “Poverty and Vulnerability Profile in Nigeria” and it is organised by the Social Protection Development Partners in collaboration with the Nigerian government.

Daju was represented by Mrs Badooh Lyod, Assistant Director, Social Security and Cooperation Development Department in the ministry.

She said that Nigeria rightly acknowledged that eradicating poverty in all forms and dimensions remains the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development.

“Government recognises the fact that Social Protection is a veritable…