Fire guts storey-building in Ibadan, destroys valuable property

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the fire started from one of the upper rooms of the building around 11:45 a.m before spreading to other rooms.

NAN observed that six out of the 12 rooms of the building were completely destroyed by the raging fire.

The building’s landlord, Mr Adefila Sakariya, said he could not ascertain the cause of the fire and that everybody in the house had gone out before the incident happened.

He said the fire destroyed all the property in six rooms of the building, including the tailoring equipment of his daughter who would be doing her freedom celebration on Sunday.

“The NYSC discharge certificate of one of the tenants in…