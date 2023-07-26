Foundation canvasses use of dialogue to address insecurity

By Bridget Ikyado

Rev. Sr. Agatha Chikelue, E*xecutive Director of Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for Peace (COFP), has called for the use of dialogue in addressing insecurity in the country.

Chikelue made the call at the inauguration of 50 Fellows of which nine are foreigners that represents the sixth set of COFP on Tuesday in Abuja.

The cleric said that Africa has been bedeviled with various challenges in its pursuit for peace and development.

She listed these to include human rights abuse, poor governance, social injustice, growing fanaticism, human and drug trafficking, food insecurity, among others.

“Approaches frequently deployed by governments in addressing these problems like the military interventions, only addresses the symptoms rather than tackling its root causes.

“This is the reason why their actions have failed to quench the raging fire; rather it aggravated tensions and triggered more support for…