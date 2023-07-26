How Russia powers energy efficiency with local content

By Emmanuella Anokam

Officials of Gazprom, Russia’s energy company, said during a tour of its facilities by African journalists and experts, that the company’s production equipment were all locally sourced.

Mr Alexey Mitusov, Head, Capital Building Department, Gazprom’s Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHPP), said most of the equipment used at the power plant to generate electricity and heat were produced in Russia.

Mitusov said the plant, which began operation in 1957, supplied electricity and heat to industries, residential and public buildings in the southwestern part of St. Petersburg, the Admiralteysky, Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky districts with modern technologies.

According to him, the plant is the source of heat for more than 500,000 private consumers and big production companies, including the PJSC Severnaya Verf shipyard, building plant and seaports.

“From 2012 to 2017, Gazprom conducted an extensive…