Kogi guber: NOA embarks on voter apathy, violence sensitisation

By Stephen Adeleye

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has embarked on sensitisation and engagement of stakeholders toward the successful conduct of the Nov. 11 governorship election in Kogi.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday in Lokoja, NOA Director-General, Dr Garba Abari, said the campaign was to sensitise the stakeholders on understanding the new electoral act, civic participation and peace.

Abari assured of the agency’s readiness to partner with relevant stakeholders who were willing to promote and mobilise Nigerians to participate in a peaceful and orderly election, whose outcome would be the informed choice of the people.

Abari expressed concerns over the relatively poor turnout of voters, in spite of the seeming enthusiasm shown by Nigerians toward the 2023 general elections.

He disclosed that out of a total number of 93.47 million registered voters, only 24.9 million actually voted during the…