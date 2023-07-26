Make academic research findings bedrock of policies, Don tells FG

By Taiye Olayemi

Prof Lai Olurode of the Department of Sociology, University of Lagos (UNILAG), on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to work on upholding academic research findings.

Olurode made the call during a Valedictory lecture held in his honour by UNILAG, as he bowed out of the service of the university.

The title of the lecture was “Knowledge Sector, Public Interest and Power Structure”.

He said it had been observed that right from the outset, civilian amd military governments had been uncomfortable with even freigned discussions on politics.

He frowned at the situation in which the the knowledge sector stands untolerated by those who control power.

According to him, those in power believe that knowledge is subservient to power, rendering the academics completely helpless.

” What is currently obtainable is that power is by far better remunerated than producers of knowledge and public…