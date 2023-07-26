Motor insurance: Operators urge vehicle owners to maximise higher claim benefits

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Operators in the insurance industry have urged vehicle owners in Nigeria to focus on maximising the improved benefits in the revised motor insurance premium rate.

They spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) had on Dec. 22, 2022, increased the Third-Party Motor insurance policy, among other various classes, from the former N5,000 to N15,000.

The regulator announced this in a circular titled; New Premium Rate for Motor Insurance with number: NAICOM/DPR/CIR/46/2022, signed by the Director, Policy and Regulation, NAICOM, Mr Leo Akah, for the Commissioner for Insurance to all insurance companies.

“Pursuant to the exercise of its function of approving rates of insurance premium under Section 7 of NAICOM Act 1997 and other extant laws, the commission hereby issue this circular…