NLC issues 7-day ultimatum to FG over anti-poor, workers policies

NLC issues Aug. 2 nationwide strike notice

By Joan Nwagwu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to immediately reverse all anti-poor and anti-workers’ policies or face a nationwide strike from Aug. 2.

The NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero, said this in a communique, he jointly signed with Mr Emma Ugboaja, General Secretary of the union, on Thursday in Abuja.

The communique was issued at the end of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the NLC held on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Ajaero said CWC had observed the crippling economic situation faced by Nigerians and its consequences on the masses such as suffering and poverty.

He said CWC noted that these are clear results of the insensitive policies and actions of the present administration.

According to him. the CWC-in-session subsequently resolved to give the federal government a seven-day ultimatum within which to meet all our demands.

“We will embark on a nation-wide action…