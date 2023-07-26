Reps begin probe into $2.5bn annual loss to gas flaring

By Eric James Ochigbo

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas has inaugurated an Ad hoc Committee to investigate alleged 9.05 billion dollar-revenue loss from gas flaring in the last one decade in Nigeria.

Abbas, at the inauguration of the House ad hoc committee on Gas Flaring on Monday, charged the committee to get root causes of gas flaring and make recommendations to end the menace.

He said that the probe is an acknowledgement of the urgent need to understand and mitigate the environmental, social, and economic impacts of this practice.

“The task before this ad hoc vommittee is a very critical one that lies at the heart of the health of our people and economic well-being of our nation.

“You have been charged with the responsibility of investigating, perhaps, one of the most harmful practices in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

“Gas flaring and venting has been a significant…