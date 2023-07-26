Shettima mourns emir of Koko, condoles family of NPA boss

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice President (VP) Kashim Shettima, has mourned the death of the Emir of Koko, in Koko Local Government Area (LGA) of Kebbi, Malam Muhammadu Bello.

In a statement by Mr Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the vice president, Shettima described the late Emir as a peaceful traditional ruler who sacrificed a lot for the state and Nigeria at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima’s condolence message was delivered to the late Emir’s family by a delegation led by Rep. Usman Zannah, representing Kaga, Magumeri and Gubio Federal Constituency.

Also on the delegation were NPA’s Executive Directors; Ibrahim Umar (Engineering and Technical Services), and Ms Adenrele Adesina (Finance and Administration).

Others were some VP’s aides, Sheikh Goni Abatcha, Ahmed Ningi, the Chiroma of Borno, and Alhaji Bakari Ali-Kotoko, among others.

The delegaion equally…