We must utilise research for economic growth — Fashola

By Kemi Akintokun

Mr Babatunde Fashola, a former Minister of Works and Housing , on Tuesday said that research capacity should be properly utilised to enhance the country’s economic growth .

Fashola made this known during a visit of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) Foundation Board of Trustees to the institute.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fashola, who is the Chairman of the NIMR Foundation, led members of the board of trustees on the visit.

He said: “Anybody that is interested in improving the human condition and human civilisation must be interested in research.

“We are sitting on a goldmine in this country because it is already here from what I have seen in NIMR after touring the facilities.

“You need to refine a mine gold for it to come out fine and this can be linked to research because we have the capacity, and all that is needed is investment or fund to put…