Woman cries over “goskolo”, says it killed her only son

By Polycarp Auta

Mrs Martha Paul, a 60-year-old resident of Tudun Wada Community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau, has decried the rising intake of dry gin, popularly known as “Goskolo”, among youths in Plateau.

Martha told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos that the substance claimed the life of her only son.

“I lost my son to goskolo; he was hooked on it and it killed him,” she said.

The petty trader said that her late son was a 300 level student of University of Jos when he died in 2022.

NAN reports that the liquid substance, which is also known as ”ogogoro” or ”kai-kai”, is far stronger than the average alcohol.

It is a spirit drink locally made in homes and hardly go through the usual process of gin production.

“My son developed complications that later affected his internal organs due to high consumption of the illicit drink.

”As we speak, my heart is…