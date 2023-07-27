Ebonyi CJ frees 11 inmates from Afikpo Correctional Centre

Christian Ogbonna

The Chief Judge of Ebonyi, Justice Elvis Ngene, on Wednesday, released 11 inmates of the Afikpo Correctional Centre during a jail delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that inmates with minor offences were released unconditionally by the chief judge.

Ngene said that 16 matters were treated.

According to him, 10 inmates were released on bail, one discharged, while five others were further remanded.

He said that priorities were given to those who had been in detention for years without trial, the juveniles and the sick, among others.

He urged the released inmates to be good citizens and desist from acts capable of attracting the long arm of the law.

One of the beneficiaries, Benjamin Okpara (26), said he was happy to be considered.

Okpara, who was accused of unlawful possession of firearm, pledged not to go back to crime.

He thanked God, the state government and judiciary for setting…