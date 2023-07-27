Education stakeholders adopt code of conduct document for Lagos

Busayo Onijala

Some education stakeholders have adopted a code of conduct for use by primary and secondary schools in Lagos State to ensure a safer environment for learning and growth.

They adopted the code as a working document at a seminar organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Education in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the Society for Family Health(SFH).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the UNESCO’s “Our Rights, Our Lives, Our Future (O3)” project, working on school rules and regulations, is being implemented by SFH.

It contains regulations for students’ general conduct, dress code and grooming, disallowed items, health and environmental regulations, sexual behaviour, school activities and exam malpractice.

The document also highlights various offences that might be committed by students and staff, and accompanying…