eHealth seeks integration of digital solutions to battle health emergencies

By Angela Atabo

An NGO, eHealth Africa, has called for the integration of digital solutions to battle health emergencies and vaccinations especially in hard-to-reach communities in Nigeria.

The Executive Director, ehealth, Atef Fawaz made the call during the 2023 Insight Learning Forum with theme :”Digital Innovations in Public Health Practice: Lessons and Impact organised by the NGO in Abuja.

“We all know the challenges in the whole nation when it comes to logistics, especially in very remote areas, so the solution was developed to make sure that vaccines can reach everywhere, at the same time the solution focused a lot on accountability and transparency.

“With the solution everyone can see the point where the vaccines are picked up from and where they are delivered. It is a full system that allows monitoring of stocks, request of new stocks, and making sure that vaccines are delivered to…