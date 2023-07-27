Epileptic power supply must end in Nigeria – Energy Alliance

By Cecilia Ijuo

Prof. Magnus Onuoha, President , Governing Council, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Associations Alliance (REEEA-A), says it is time to bring an end to epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

Onuoha made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Monday, while presenting a nine-point communique from an international conference of REEEA-A held in Abuja.

The conference is themed, “Accelerating Private Sector Investment in the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Sector”.

Onuoha said the conference was held against the backdrop of growing concerns over cross-cutting issues of epileptic power supply and the need to transition into renewable energy.

He said, for 200 million Nigerians to depend on 3,500 megawatts was extremely deficient, adding that it called for more dogged measures for meaningful change.

According to him, part of solutions to improved power supply in Nigeria is funding of…