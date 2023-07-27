Extortion: COMTUA loses 10 members in 7 months – President

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Council of Maritime Truck Unions and Associations (COMTUA) said it lost 10 members in seven months to extortion and attacks along the port corridors.

Mr Adeyinka Aroyewun, the President of COMTUA, disclosed this during an interactive session with the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Aroyewun who pleaded with the Lagos State Government to ensure that the dead members got justice, added that 20 members sustained various injuries during the period.

He urged government to evict hoodlums on the road as most of the destruction on members trucks were as a result attacks by the hoodlums.

Aroyewun noted that the association had made a lot of submissions on the issue with over 50 letters appealing to the government to weed these vandals off the road.

According to him, the level of damage on their trucks cannot be estimated because presently, they still vandalise trucks given that extortion points and places where the vandalism…