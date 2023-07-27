Federal polytechnic in Ebonyi to identify ghost workers

By Chukwuemeka Opara

The Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana, Ebonyi, on Wednesday, embarked on staff audit to identify ghost workers in the institution.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Felix Attah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after being screened that the exercise would also involve certificate verification.

Attah said that the salaries of identified ghost workers would be stopped thereby saving funds for the federal government.

“I decided as the head of the institution, to identify the actual number of staff on our payroll.

“The Abia government recently conducted such an exercise and identified up to 2,300 ghost workers,” he said.

The Rector said that the exercise was organised by the school authorities and hoped to actualise the desired results.

“The institution’s management will, however, decide on the fate of staff with discrepancies in their certificates,” he said.

The Chairman of the…