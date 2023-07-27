How Russia-Africa trade increased to $18bn after 1st summit – Putin

By Emmanuella Anokam

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has said that Russia-Africa trade reached 18 billion dollars in 2022, which was necessitated by the first Russia–Africa Summit held in Sochi, Russia in 2019.

Putin said this on Thursday at the ongoing Russian-African summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia.

He said that Russia’s government, business and the public were sincerely interested in further deepening multifaceted trade, investment and humanitarian ties with Africa.

The Russian president said this would meet the needs of all countries and promote stable growth and prosperity.

“I have no doubt that by working together, we will be able to increase our trade substantially in the near future.

“Incidentally, in the first six months of 2023 alone, our export-import transactions with African countries increased by over one third.

“The structure of our trade…