Immunise Nigerians against Diphtheria, Senate urges Health Ministry

By Kingsley Okoye

The Nigerian Senate has urged the Federal Ministry of Health to begin immunisation of vulnerable Nigerians against Diphtheria disease given the death of 20 people in Kaduna State.

The Senate resolution was sequel to a motion at plenary on Wednesday sponsored by Sen. Sunday Katung (PDP PDP- Kaduna -South) notifying the red chamber on death of 20 people in Kafanchan and Makarfi local government areas of Kaduna State.

Diphtheria is a serious infection caused by strains of bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheriae that make toxin. It can lead to difficulty breathing, heart rhythm problems, and even death.

Katung said the index case of a four-year-old male child whose illness started on July 4 in Jema’a Local Government Area (LGA) has led to the killing of about 20 people.

“Further notes that since this index case, the Kaduna State Government has confirmed that the death toll from…