Improved revenue generation crucial to economic development, debt sustainability – DMO

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

The Debt Management Office (DMO), says for Nigeria to achieve accelerated socio-economic development and debt sustainability, there is the need to improve revenue generation.

According to a statement issued by the DMO, its Director-General, Patience Oniha, said this at a one-day technical roundtable on “Economic Blueprint for President Bola Tinubu’s administration” in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the roundtable was organised by Actionaid Nigeria in partnership with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ).

According to Oniha, recent policies by the Federal Government to focus more on revenue generation are right steps that reduce the country’s debt burden.

She said that recent quick actions to bring revenue to the fore by the present administration were steps in the right direction.

“We cannot…