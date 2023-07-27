Media mogul advocates sports as tool for national unity

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, a media entrepreneur and politician, has called for the use of sports to promote unity, peace and development in Nigeria.

Benjamins-Laniyi made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at a press briefing on the sidelines of the inaugural Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi (ABL) FCT unity football championship.

She said the football competition, with participation of the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was meant to foster unity and discover grassroot talents for the national teams.

“We are here to make a statement that we can achieve unity through sports and build a new prosperous nation.

“This initiative, the Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi sports tournament is an expression of premium sports for unity and indeed propelling our Nigerian youth through grassroots representation in the six area councils of the FCT,” she said.

The CEO of Doxa Group, said she would continue to work with the the FCT sports council and other…