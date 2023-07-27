Attacks: NSCDC boss visits Plateau, assures govt. of support

By Martha Agas

Dr Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General (C-G), of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has assured Plateau government of support in tackling the raging insecurity in the state.

Audi gave the assurance when he visited Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, on Wednesday, at the Government House, Jos.

“We are going to do our best to make sure this crisis ends., we have to come together to fight,” he said.

He said that the NSCDC was aware of the series of continuous attacks on some communities in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA), as well as other parts of the state, and described the development as sad.

He said that the visit was to commiserate with Mutfwang, the government and people of Pllateau, on the needless attacks, and to offer the corps services in curbing such incidents, and also assist in finding lasting solutions.

The C-G listed NSCDC’s constitutional duties to include the…