Oborevwori pledges fairness, just in projects distribution in Delta

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has pledged to be fair and just in the distribution of infrastructural development projects and political appointments in the state.

The governor gave the assurance at a public presentation of a book on Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa’s stewardship as Delta governor, on Wednesday in Asaba.

The book titled; “Hope and Fulfilment” in Asaba, was co-authord by Messrs Olisa Ifeajika, Frank Igwebueze, Sunny Ogefere, Chukwudi Abiandu, Pius Mordi, Felix Ofou, Nelson Egware and Mr Kingsley Kwubosu.

Oborevwori said all parts of the state would be adequately carried along in his M.O.R.E Agenda for the state.

He held that his administration would not only consolidate on the achievements recorded by the Okowa led administration in the state but would do more for the people and residents of the state.

He also pledged that more appointments would be made in…