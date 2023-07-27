Rotary Club raises awareness on mental health during pregnancy

By Patricia Amogu

As part of efforts to achieve its health focus, the Rotary Club of Nigeria, Wuse 2 District has raised awareness on mental health during pregnancy among women in FCT.

The club also donated maternal kits to the women, according to the president of the club, Mrs Rebecca Ebokpo.

Donating the relief materials at the Primary Healthcare Centre, Dutse Makaranta, Abuja on Wednesday, Ebokpo said it was very important to ensure the mental wellness of expectant mothers.

According to her, the donations made by the club were to aid care delivery to pregnant women.

“We are focused on mental health among pregnant women.

“We will continue to do more and do more on sensitisation. Let them know that they can find help right from the primary health care centres.

“Sometimes pregnant women do not speak out for fear of being misunderstood,” she said.

She said available “statistics indicate that Nigeria is…