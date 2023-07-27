Russia to deepen cooperation with Nigeria, Africa, as 2nd Russia-Africa Summit begins

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The 2nd Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Summit opened in St. Petersburg on Thursday with Russia seeking to diversify its cooperation in terms of long-term development with Nigeria, Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event taking place at Expoforum was declared open by the Russian President Vladimir Putin, with many African leaders in attendance.

The forum which has NAN as one of its media partners is featuring 30 panel sessions and thematic events on the most important issues to promote cooperation between Russia and African countries.

According to the Roscongress Foundation, organisers of the event, it aims at bringing about a fundamentally new level of mutually beneficial partnership to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

“The goal of the event is to promote efforts to strengthen comprehensive and equal cooperation between Russia…