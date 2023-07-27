Subsidy removal, forex unification necessary to revamp economy – Financial expert

By Perpetua Onuegbu

Mr Ugo Obi-Chukwu, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NairaMetrics, Nigeria’s leading Financial Literacy Website and Media Company says the removal of fuel subsidy and Naira Exchange Rate Unification are measures taken to restore macroeconomic stability.

Obi-Chukwu said this while delivering a lecture at the Quarterly Dinner/Conferment of Fellowship on 118 engineers of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) who have distinguished themselves in their fields on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him the government inherited myriad of issues including a low gross domestic product growth rate, commodity prices, increased inflation rate, currency depreciation and high insecurity among others.

“The inflation rate is at an all times high and still going up. Interest rates are high and if government continues this way, it will keep borrowing and keep borrowing until…