44% of NIN enrollees are females – NIMC

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says the National Identification database shows a low coverage and gender gap in the registration project, considering the notion that there are more women than men.

The Director-General of NIMC, Mr Aliyu Aziz, said this during the Inclusion for all (I4ALL) Dialogue in Lagos.

The event has as it theme; “Digital ID for the Last Mile – Enabling Access to Digital ID for Rural Female Agricultural Workers”.

According to him, over 101 million persons have registered for the National Identification Number (NIN), while only 44 per cent enrollees are females.

Aziz said that a gender study conducted by NIMC and the World Bank, identified some of the barriers to accessing ID as lack of

awareness, none value or use of ID, accessibility issues.

Others are, time taken to

register, lack of documentation, biometric capture issues, among others.

He said that robust,…