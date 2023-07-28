Afreximbank offers $30bn credit limit to Africans willing to invest in Russia

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) on Thursday in St Petersburg, Russia, announced a credit limit of 30 billion dollars to support African investors willing to exploit the opportunities in Russia.

The President and Chairman Board of Directors of Afreximbank, Dr Benedict Oramah said this at the opening session of the 2nd Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

Oramah said that the scheme under the African Trade Exchange would promote easy flow of trade between Russia and Africa.

“The African Trade Exchange is a platform which we use to pool African demand for grains and fertilizers against which Afreximbank has placed an aggregate credit limit amounting to three billion dollars to support the trade.

““The three billion dollars represents what is available and can be used on a revolving basis to support the significant demand for food and fertilisers on the…