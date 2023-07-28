Africa must leverage on Russia’s goodwill to develop — Prof. Okoli

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Prof. Maurice Okoli, the President, Nigerian Community in Russia, has emphasised the need for Africa to leverage on Russia’s huge reservoir of goodwill to develop the continent.

Okoli said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the 2nd Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Summit on Friday in St. Petersburg.

NAN is one of the media partners of the Summit and its Managing Director, Mr Buki Ponle, is also attending the event.

The two-day summit was declared open on Thursday by the Russian President Vladimir Putin with many African leaders in attendance.

It aims at strengthening comprehensive and equal cooperation between Russia and African nations across all areas of society including politics, security, economic relations, science and technology, and the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

According to Okoli, the world is changing with a lot…